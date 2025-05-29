rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON)

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) is -0.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $179.36 and a high of $242.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HON stock was last observed hovering at around $226.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85%.

Currently trading at $224.61, the stock is 2.79% and 7.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 5.22% off its SMA200. HON registered 12.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $209.2472 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $213.4691.

The stock witnessed a 11.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.28%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

Honeywell International Inc (HON) has around 102000 employees, a market worth around $144.35B and $39.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.80 and Fwd P/E is 19.77. Profit margin for the company is 14.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.23% and -7.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.89%).

with sales reaching $10.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.49% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.53% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.54% in year-over-year returns.

3204.0 institutions hold shares in Honeywell International Inc (HON), with institutional investors hold 82.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 642.68M, and float is at 641.89M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 82.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 60.88 million shares valued at $$13.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3627 of the HON Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 40.93 million shares valued at $$8.74 billion to account for 6.2945 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 30.93 million shares representing 4.7577 and valued at over $$6.61 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 2.945 of the shares totaling 19.15 million with a market value of $$4.09 billion.

Honeywell International Inc (HON) Insider Activity

Honeywell International Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 ’25 that Madden Anne T (SrVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 28,885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 ’25 and was made at $207.89 per share for $6.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41580.0 shares of the HON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10 ’25, ANNE T MADDEN (Officer) Proposed Sale 28,885 shares at an average price of $207.90 for $6.01 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Honeywell International Inc (HON).

