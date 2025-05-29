Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is -10.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.78 and a high of $25.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KIM stock was last observed hovering at around $21.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $20.98, the stock is 0.05% and 1.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -6.85% off its SMA200. KIM registered 14.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.6696 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.56185.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.23%, and is -1.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has around 717 employees, a market worth around $14.19B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.43 and Fwd P/E is 28.45. Profit margin for the company is 24.65%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.99% and -18.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.78%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.74% this year

887.0 institutions hold shares in Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), with institutional investors hold 99.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 679.50M, and float is at 661.92M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 97.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 110.32 million shares valued at $$2.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.4369 of the KIM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 67.11 million shares valued at $$1.31 billion to account for 9.9983 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 44.29 million shares representing 6.598 and valued at over $$861.8 million, while COHEN & STEERS, INC. holds 6.053 of the shares totaling 40.63 million with a market value of $$790.5 million.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOURENSO FRANK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOURENSO FRANK sold 8,714 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 ’25 at a price of $22.30 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02 ’24, Jamieson David (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $21.92 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 337,111 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM).