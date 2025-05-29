Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX)

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is 16.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $193.09 and a high of $265.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LHX stock was last observed hovering at around $247.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.53%.

Currently trading at $244.37, the stock is 7.95% and 11.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 8.50% off its SMA200. LHX registered 9.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $218.3806 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $225.2184.

The stock witnessed a 11.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.78%, and is 5.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $45.68B and $21.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.96 and Fwd P/E is 20.09. Profit margin for the company is 7.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.56% and -8.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.33%).

with sales reaching $5.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.92% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.08% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.16% in year-over-year returns.

1671.0 institutions hold shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), with institutional investors hold 89.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.59M, and float is at 186.28M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 89.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 22.77 million shares valued at $$5.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.0044 of the LHX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.43 million shares valued at $$3.91 billion to account for 9.1871 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 11.29 million shares representing 5.9502 and valued at over $$2.53 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 5.0577 of the shares totaling 9.59 million with a market value of $$2.15 billion.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, ZOISS EDWARD J (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) disposed off 3,361 shares at an average price of $211.79 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 27,259 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX).