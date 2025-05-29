Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) is -40.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $24.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $11.77, the stock is -0.99% and -6.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -31.99% off its SMA200. LBRT registered -49.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.6112 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.3063.

The stock witnessed a -4.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.65%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.80 and Fwd P/E is 25.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.89% and -52.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.44%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.94% this year

426.0 institutions hold shares in Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT), with institutional investors hold 101.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.79M, and float is at 155.89M with Short Float at 5.10%. Institutions hold 98.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 25.27 million shares valued at $$527.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.2046 of the LBRT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 17.25 million shares valued at $$360.36 million to account for 10.3788 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 15.48 million shares representing 9.3106 and valued at over $$323.28 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.7684 of the shares totaling 9.59 million with a market value of $$200.28 million.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stock Michael, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Stock Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 ’25 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $80000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, Christopher A. Wright (Former Officer) Proposed Sale 666,618 shares at an average price of $15.20 for $10.13 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT).