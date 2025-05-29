Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART)

Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) is 13.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.84 and a high of $53.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CART stock was last observed hovering at around $47.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $47.02, the stock is 4.37% and 11.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.34 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 11.33% off its SMA200. CART registered 44.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.2336 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.2355.

The stock witnessed a 17.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.86%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.16% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Maplebear Inc (CART) has around 3265 employees, a market worth around $12.26B and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.88 and Fwd P/E is 21.94. Profit margin for the company is 12.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.57% and -12.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.78% this year

548.0 institutions hold shares in Maplebear Inc (CART), with institutional investors hold 93.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 262.52M, and float is at 201.40M with Short Float at 7.10%. Institutions hold 81.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC US (TTGP), LTD. with over 41.91 million shares valued at $$1.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.7831 of the CART Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. with 28.91 million shares valued at $$929.2 million to account for 10.8876 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 11.02 million shares representing 4.1512 and valued at over $$354.28 million, while GCM GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, LLC holds 3.3913 of the shares totaling 9.01 million with a market value of $$289.43 million.

Maplebear Inc (CART) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fong Morgan, the company’s GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY. SEC filings show that Fong Morgan sold 4,677 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Simo Fidji (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 26,433 shares at an average price of $44.50 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 2,128,252 shares of Maplebear Inc (CART).