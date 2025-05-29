Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is 11.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.11 and a high of $19.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MIR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $19.50, the stock is 13.59% and 25.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 32.85% off its SMA200. MIR registered 82.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.5044 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.6777.

The stock witnessed a 26.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.04%, and is 11.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) has around 2860 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $870.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.58. Profit margin for the company is -1.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.05% and -0.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.65% this year

326.0 institutions hold shares in Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR), with institutional investors hold 89.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 225.20M, and float is at 214.98M with Short Float at 3.31%. Institutions hold 85.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with over 37.98 million shares valued at $$407.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.7826 of the MIR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 21.89 million shares valued at $$235.05 million to account for 10.8239 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 19.98 million shares representing 9.8822 and valued at over $$214.6 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 7.8153 of the shares totaling 15.8 million with a market value of $$169.72 million.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kingsley Lawrence D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kingsley Lawrence D sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $17.94 per share for a total of $8.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mirion Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Schopfer Brian (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $18.27 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.92 million shares of the MIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Kingsley Lawrence D (Member of immediate family of ) Proposed Sale 150,000 shares at an average price of $17.67 for $2.65 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR).