Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is -10.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.51 and a high of $73.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $55.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $55.14, the stock is 5.28% and 15.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 0.23% off its SMA200. PSTG registered -8.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.833 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.0133.

The stock witnessed a 21.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.69%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.04% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $18.04B and $3.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 180.25 and Fwd P/E is 25.50. Profit margin for the company is 3.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.78% and -25.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.39%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.11% this year

947.0 institutions hold shares in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG), with institutional investors hold 92.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 326.10M, and float is at 308.96M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 87.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 48.79 million shares valued at $$3.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9498 of the PSTG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 33.38 million shares valued at $$2.14 billion to account for 10.2298 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 31.88 million shares representing 9.7679 and valued at over $$2.05 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.9529 of the shares totaling 9.64 million with a market value of $$618.74 million.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Colgrove John, the company’s Chief Visionary Officer. SEC filings show that Colgrove John sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $52.01 per share for a total of $5.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

Pure Storage Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that FitzSimons Dan (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 872 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $51.51 per share for $44917.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89351.0 shares of the PSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, COLGROVE FAM LIVING TR DTD 7/1 (Director) Proposed Sale 100,000 shares at an average price of $48.70 for $4.87 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG).