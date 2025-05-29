rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) is -23.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $12.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $9.00, the stock is 3.44% and 2.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -12.47% off its SMA200. SHO registered -12.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.7576 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.28245.

The stock witnessed a 8.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.21%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $922.71M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.07 and Fwd P/E is 47.52. Profit margin for the company is 2.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.81% and -27.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.67%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.58% this year

361.0 institutions hold shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), with institutional investors hold 108.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.37M, and float is at 196.35M with Short Float at 7.79%. Institutions hold 107.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 37.32 million shares valued at $$390.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.4069 of the SHO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 31.65 million shares valued at $$331.06 million to account for 15.61 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 12.03 million shares representing 5.9334 and valued at over $$126.9 million, while RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP holds 4.7663 of the shares totaling 9.66 million with a market value of $$101.09 million.

