Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Target Corp (NYSE: TGT)

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) is -29.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.35 and a high of $167.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGT stock was last observed hovering at around $96.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05%.

Currently trading at $95.94, the stock is -0.53% and -1.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -26.01% off its SMA200. TGT registered -33.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.6636 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.66035.

The stock witnessed a -0.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.65%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Target Corp (TGT) has around 440000 employees, a market worth around $43.59B and $105.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.54 and Fwd P/E is 11.87. Profit margin for the company is 3.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.83% and -42.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.74%).

with sales reaching $24.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.05% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.82% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

2358.0 institutions hold shares in Target Corp (TGT), with institutional investors hold 85.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 454.36M, and float is at 453.07M with Short Float at 4.40%. Institutions hold 85.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 44.52 million shares valued at $$6.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6255 of the TGT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE STREET CORP with 32.75 million shares valued at $$4.85 billion to account for 7.0814 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 32.41 million shares representing 7.0073 and valued at over $$4.8 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 4.4499 of the shares totaling 20.58 million with a market value of $$3.05 billion.

Target Corp (TGT) Insider Activity

Target Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 ’25 that Cornell Brian C (Executive Officer) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 ’25 and was made at $113.37 per share for $5.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the TGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, Cornell Brian C (Officer) Proposed Sale 45,000 shares at an average price of $171.11 for $7.7 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Target Corp (TGT).

