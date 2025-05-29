Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) is -23.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.60 and a high of $96.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPST stock was last observed hovering at around $47.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $47.01, the stock is -2.82% and 1.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -13.84% off its SMA200. UPST registered 102.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.2794 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.56135.

The stock witnessed a -2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.65%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has around 1193 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $722.11M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.00. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.20% and -51.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.13%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 827.84% this year

511.0 institutions hold shares in Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), with institutional investors hold 73.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.07M, and float is at 82.52M with Short Float at 24.69%. Institutions hold 64.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 7.3 million shares valued at $$172.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2538 of the UPST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.66 million shares valued at $$133.62 million to account for 6.405 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP which holds 3.29 million shares representing 3.7157 and valued at over $$77.52 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.5594 of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $$53.39 million.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mirgorodskaya Natalia, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Mirgorodskaya Natalia sold 1,340 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $44.19 per share for a total of $59215.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24623.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Mirgorodskaya Natalia (See Remarks) disposed off 764 shares at an average price of $46.96 for $35874.0. The insider now directly holds 25,963 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST).