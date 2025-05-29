International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) is 18.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.53 and a high of $269.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBM stock was last observed hovering at around $263.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.99%.

Currently trading at $260.24, the stock is 1.61% and 5.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 12.72% off its SMA200. IBM registered 52.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $246.6348 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $230.87704.

The stock witnessed a 10.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.72%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) has around 293400 employees, a market worth around $241.87B and $62.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.76 and Fwd P/E is 22.38. Profit margin for the company is 8.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.14% and -3.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.36%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.84% this year

3998.0 institutions hold shares in International Business Machines Corp (IBM), with institutional investors hold 65.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 929.40M, and float is at 928.43M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 65.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 89.13 million shares valued at $$15.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6855 of the IBM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 75.37 million shares valued at $$13.04 billion to account for 8.1898 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 54.47 million shares representing 5.9189 and valued at over $$9.42 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.2303 of the shares totaling 20.53 million with a market value of $$3.54 billion.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Robert David, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Thomas Robert David sold 26,543 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 ’25 at a price of $253.01 per share for a total of $6.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45007.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28 ’25, FARR DAVID N (Director) acquired 1,200 shares at an average price of $249.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 8,258 shares of International Business Machines Corp (IBM).