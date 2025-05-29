Kellanova (K) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is 1.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.96 and a high of $83.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The K stock was last observed hovering at around $82.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $82.26, the stock is -0.18% and -0.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 1.11% off its SMA200. K registered 34.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.3964 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.3552.

The stock witnessed a -0.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.44%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.28% over the week and 0.24% over the month.

Kellanova (K) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $28.54B and $12.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.73 and Fwd P/E is 20.76. Profit margin for the company is 10.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.00% and -1.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.67%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.97% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.56% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.25% in year-over-year returns.

1299.0 institutions hold shares in Kellanova (K), with institutional investors hold 83.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 346.94M, and float is at 296.86M with Short Float at 3.17%. Institutions hold 82.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with over 51.22 million shares valued at $$2.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9766 of the K Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 31.64 million shares valued at $$1.82 billion to account for 9.2512 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 28.5 million shares representing 8.3335 and valued at over $$1.64 billion, while KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH holds 5.7343 of the shares totaling 19.61 million with a market value of $$1.13 billion.

Kellanova (K) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 114,583 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 ’25 at a price of $82.39 per share for a total of $9.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46.47 million shares.

Kellanova disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) sold a total of 114,583 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $82.24 per share for $9.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46.59 million shares of the K stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) disposed off 114,583 shares at an average price of $81.79 for $9.37 million. The insider now directly holds 46,701,616 shares of Kellanova (K).