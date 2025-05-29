Kenvue Inc (KVUE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) is 10.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.67 and a high of $25.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KVUE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $23.55, the stock is -1.08% and 1.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.98 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 4.28% off its SMA200. KVUE registered 21.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.3166 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.58285.

The stock witnessed a 1.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.42%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $45.21B and $15.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.94 and Fwd P/E is 19.26. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.28% and -6.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.42%).

with sales reaching $3.95B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.02% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.08% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.27% in year-over-year returns.

1469.0 institutions hold shares in Kenvue Inc (KVUE), with institutional investors hold 101.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.92B with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 101.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 212.06 million shares valued at $$3.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.0739 of the KVUE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 177.12 million shares valued at $$3.22 billion to account for 9.2491 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 134.84 million shares representing 7.0413 and valued at over $$2.45 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.4115 of the shares totaling 122.78 million with a market value of $$2.23 billion.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13 ’25, Lawson Carlton (Group President EMEA & LA) disposed off 17,100 shares at an average price of $23.03 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 56,316 shares of Kenvue Inc (KVUE).