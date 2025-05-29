Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) is -50.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $6.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KOS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.69, the stock is -1.14% and -8.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.69 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -48.02% off its SMA200. KOS registered -70.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8448 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2513.

The stock witnessed a -1.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.23%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) has around 243 employees, a market worth around $807.84M and $1.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.15. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.02% and -72.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.32%).

with sales reaching $444.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.12% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.82% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.48% in year-over-year returns.

347.0 institutions hold shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS), with institutional investors hold 101.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 477.90M, and float is at 457.79M with Short Float at 9.65%. Institutions hold 99.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 47.42 million shares valued at $$262.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0551 of the KOS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 38.89 million shares valued at $$215.47 million to account for 8.2472 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. which holds 26.31 million shares representing 5.5794 and valued at over $$145.77 million, while GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC holds 5.3506 of the shares totaling 25.23 million with a market value of $$139.79 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glass Ronald W., the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Glass Ronald W. sold 10,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 ’25 at a price of $3.12 per share for a total of $32304.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Kosmos Energy Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 ’25 that Glass Ronald W. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 10,379 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 ’25 and was made at $3.11 per share for $32279.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the KOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05 ’25, Marion Josh R. (SVP and General Counsel) disposed off 10,354 shares at an average price of $3.12 for $32304.0. The insider now directly holds 151,324 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS).