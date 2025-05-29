Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Volatility At 1.28%, Should You Add A Position?

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY) is -6.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $677.09 and a high of $972.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $725.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.83%.

Currently trading at $719.39, the stock is -5.25% and -8.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -13.98% off its SMA200. LLY registered -11.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $788.2818 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $836.2584.

The stock witnessed a -18.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.38%, and is -3.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $681.79B and $49.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.60 and Fwd P/E is 24.25. Profit margin for the company is 22.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.25% and -26.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.75% this year

4980.0 institutions hold shares in Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY), with institutional investors hold 84.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 948.10M, and float is at 849.67M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 84.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with over 97.37 million shares valued at $$88.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.8078 of the LLY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 73.86 million shares valued at $$66.87 billion to account for 8.1984 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 65.86 million shares representing 7.31 and valued at over $$59.62 billion, while PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. holds 5.7059 of the shares totaling 51.4 million with a market value of $$46.54 billion.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zakrowski Donald A, the company’s SVP, Finance, & CAO. SEC filings show that Zakrowski Donald A sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $716.41 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4840.0 shares.

Lilly(Eli) & Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that Yuffa Ilya (EVP & President, LLY Int’l) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $749.24 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27510.0 shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Yuffa Ilya (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,500 shares at an average price of $749.24 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY).