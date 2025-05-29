Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Lionsgate Studios Corp (NASDAQ: LION) is -13.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $9.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LION stock was last observed hovering at around $6.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $6.67, the stock is -4.96% and -5.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.74 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -8.36% off its SMA200. LION registered -30.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.0248 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.20865.

The stock witnessed a -5.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.75%, and is -5.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 18.53. Profit margin for the company is -4.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.39% and -29.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.11% this year

The shares outstanding are 285.73M, and float is at 265.20M with Short Float at 1.75%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 5.4 million shares valued at $$43.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.9842 of the LION Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with 4.15 million shares valued at $$33.48 million to account for 1.5248 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 2.59 million shares representing 0.9519 and valued at over $$20.9 million, while POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 0.6119 of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $$13.43 million.