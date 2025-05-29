rts logo

Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Lionsgate Studios Corp (NASDAQ: LION) is -13.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $9.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LION stock was last observed hovering at around $6.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $6.67, the stock is -4.96% and -5.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.74 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -8.36% off its SMA200. LION registered -30.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.0248 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.20865.

The stock witnessed a -5.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.75%, and is -5.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 18.53. Profit margin for the company is -4.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.39% and -29.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.11% this year

The shares outstanding are 285.73M, and float is at 265.20M with Short Float at 1.75%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 5.4 million shares valued at $$43.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.9842 of the LION Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with 4.15 million shares valued at $$33.48 million to account for 1.5248 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 2.59 million shares representing 0.9519 and valued at over $$20.9 million, while POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 0.6119 of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $$13.43 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.