LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE: LVWR) is -17.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LVWR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41%.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is 183.07% and 119.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 70.1 million and changing 55.08% at the moment leaves the stock -6.57% off its SMA200. LVWR registered -39.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8076 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2491.

The stock witnessed a 108.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.37%, and is 239.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.87% over the week and 25.14% over the month.

LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $808.16M and $24.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -367.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 326.84% and -55.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.41%).

69.0 institutions hold shares in LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR), with institutional investors hold 18.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.57M, and float is at 8.99M with Short Float at 8.12%. Institutions hold 1.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 0.83 million shares valued at $$6.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4071 of the LVWR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 0.21 million shares valued at $$1.64 million to account for 0.1057 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.0786 and valued at over $$1.22 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 0.0569 of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $$0.89 million.

LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) Insider Activity

LiveWire Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 ’24 that Ragland Ryan (Head of Product Dev. & Design) sold a total of 3,526 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 ’24 and was made at $5.66 per share for $19947.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45539.0 shares of the LVWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12 ’24, Donnez Karim (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 54,952 shares at an average price of $5.52 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 398,293 shares of LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR).