Macerich Co (MAC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) is -20.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.48 and a high of $22.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $15.78, the stock is 2.65% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -11.44% off its SMA200. MAC registered 8.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.5048 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.87125.

The stock witnessed a 4.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.57%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Macerich Co (MAC) has around 616 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $963.43M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.65%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.44% and -29.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.67% this year

418.0 institutions hold shares in Macerich Co (MAC), with institutional investors hold 102.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.03M, and float is at 250.82M with Short Float at 5.80%. Institutions hold 102.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 39.87 million shares valued at $$615.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.445 of the MAC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 34.44 million shares valued at $$531.77 million to account for 15.9318 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 19.74 million shares representing 9.1334 and valued at over $$304.86 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.1444 of the shares totaling 13.28 million with a market value of $$205.09 million.

Macerich Co (MAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murphy Devin Ignatius, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 ’25 at a price of $16.40 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9118.0 shares.

Macerich Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 ’25 that Hsieh Jackson (President and CEO) bought a total of 56,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 ’25 and was made at $17.75 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 26 ’24, Stephen Andrea M (Director) disposed off 63,289 shares at an average price of $20.59 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Macerich Co (MAC).