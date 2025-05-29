Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) is -41.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.08 and a high of $127.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $63.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $64.59, the stock is 4.32% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.93 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -22.31% off its SMA200. MRVL registered -13.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.2556 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.1406.

The stock witnessed a 10.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.94%, and is 5.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has around 7042 employees, a market worth around $55.79B and $5.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.97. Profit margin for the company is -15.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.18% and -49.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.96%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.75% this year

1784.0 institutions hold shares in Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL), with institutional investors hold 87.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 866.00M, and float is at 859.30M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 87.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 129.87 million shares valued at $$9.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.0021 of the MRVL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 74.41 million shares valued at $$5.2 billion to account for 8.5953 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 61.16 million shares representing 7.0653 and valued at over $$4.28 billion, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 2.9662 of the shares totaling 25.68 million with a market value of $$1.79 billion.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Casper Mark, the company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Casper Mark sold 626 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $61.10 per share for a total of $38249.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 626.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Koopmans Chris (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $65.10 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 92,065 shares of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL).