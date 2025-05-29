Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) is 9.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.55 and a high of $8.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $6.33, the stock is 6.04% and 15.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 6.11% off its SMA200. MLCO registered -22.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.4722 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.96545.

The stock witnessed a 21.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.47%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) has around 21784 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $4.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.83 and Fwd P/E is 12.74. Profit margin for the company is 1.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.12% and -28.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.01%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 218.71% this year

207.0 institutions hold shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO), with institutional investors hold 35.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 411.20M, and float is at 410.94M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 35.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with over 31.12 million shares valued at $$232.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.357 of the MLCO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP with 29.47 million shares valued at $$219.83 million to account for 2.2315 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP which holds 17.5 million shares representing 1.3254 and valued at over $$130.56 million, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 1.0182 of the shares totaling 13.45 million with a market value of $$100.3 million.