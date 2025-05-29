Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) is -74.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is 1.07% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -69.83% off its SMA200. MRSN registered -85.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36272 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.21266.

The stock witnessed a -4.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.47%, and is -6.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 9.45% over the month.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $45.61M and $34.01M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -217.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.33% and -87.07% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.37% this year

151.0 institutions hold shares in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN), with institutional investors hold 73.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.63M, and float is at 96.84M with Short Float at 13.20%. Institutions hold 72.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with over 19.36 million shares valued at $$38.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.8156 of the MRSN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VR ADVISER, LLC with 11.33 million shares valued at $$22.77 million to account for 9.2519 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEXTECH INVEST LTD. which holds 9.53 million shares representing 7.7802 and valued at over $$19.15 million, while BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC holds 7.0758 of the shares totaling 8.66 million with a market value of $$17.41 million.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mandelia Ashish, the company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mandelia Ashish sold 3,554 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 16 ’25 at a price of $0.58 per share for a total of $2061.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57519.0 shares.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 16 ’25 that Protopapas Anna (Director) sold a total of 8,637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 16 ’25 and was made at $0.58 per share for $5009.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 16 ’25, Lowinger Timothy B (SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Officer) disposed off 8,048 shares at an average price of $0.58 for $4668.0. The insider now directly holds 257,673 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN).