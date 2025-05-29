Micron Technology Inc (MU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) is 14.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.54 and a high of $157.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MU stock was last observed hovering at around $96.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $96.18, the stock is 6.79% and 13.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.2 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 1.22% off its SMA200. MU registered -23.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.4608 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.02165.

The stock witnessed a 22.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.57%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $107.49B and $31.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.12 and Fwd P/E is 8.73. Profit margin for the company is 14.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.29% and -38.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.41%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 439.42% this year

2428.0 institutions hold shares in Micron Technology Inc (MU), with institutional investors hold 83.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 83.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 97.69 million shares valued at $$12.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8246 of the MU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 91.82 million shares valued at $$12.08 billion to account for 8.2943 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 47.1 million shares representing 4.2545 and valued at over $$6.19 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.2269 of the shares totaling 46.79 million with a market value of $$6.15 billion.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Insider Activity

Micron Technology Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 ’25 that McCarthy Mary Pat (Director) sold a total of 2,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 ’25 and was made at $80.00 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24954.0 shares of the MU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25 ’25, ARNZEN APRIL S (EVP and Chief People Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $96.18 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 164,769 shares of Micron Technology Inc (MU).