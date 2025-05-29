NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) is -86.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAOV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -68.93% and -78.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.28 million and changing -27.49% at the moment leaves the stock -84.63% off its SMA200. NAOV registered -89.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.03292 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.568355.

The stock witnessed a -81.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.07%, and is -33.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.05% over the week and 24.94% over the month.

NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $2.21M and $2.66M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -210.82%. Distance from 52-week low is -19.28% and -94.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.72%).

5.0 institutions hold shares in NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV), with institutional investors hold 2.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.58M, and float is at 2.32M with Short Float at 15.38%. Institutions hold 2.31% of the Float.