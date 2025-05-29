New Big Money Means Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) is -46.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $3.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is -7.67% and -18.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 5.56% at the moment leaves the stock -45.69% off its SMA200. ALLO registered -55.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3998 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.09905.

The stock witnessed a -27.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.12%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 8.11% over the month.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has around 229 employees, a market worth around $249.35M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.24% and -69.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.07%).

with sales reaching $1.67k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.61% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.27% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

229.0 institutions hold shares in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO), with institutional investors hold 98.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.60M, and float is at 149.47M with Short Float at 18.31%. Institutions hold 81.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 31.26 million shares valued at $$72.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.4491 of the ALLO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TPG GP A, LLC with 18.72 million shares valued at $$43.61 million to account for 9.8493 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 16.45 million shares representing 8.6544 and valued at over $$38.32 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.3129 of the shares totaling 8.2 million with a market value of $$19.1 million.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yoshiyama Annie, the company’s SVP, Finance. SEC filings show that Yoshiyama Annie sold 9,601 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 ’25 at a price of $1.41 per share for a total of $13537.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14 ’25, Chang David D (President and CEO) disposed off 46,668 shares at an average price of $1.96 for $91469.0. The insider now directly holds 5,276,569 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO).