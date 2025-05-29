New Big Money Means Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) is -4.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is -9.14% and -8.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -6.88% at the moment leaves the stock -6.46% off its SMA200. ATUS registered 1.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5024 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.45895.

The stock witnessed a -4.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.69%, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has around 10900 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $8.86B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.32% and -28.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.63%).

with sales reaching $2.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.61% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

214.0 institutions hold shares in Altice USA Inc (ATUS), with institutional investors hold 106.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 283.50M, and float is at 232.09M with Short Float at 9.24%. Institutions hold 98.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 31.9 million shares valued at $$65.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.9359 of the ATUS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with 31.24 million shares valued at $$63.74 million to account for 6.7921 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 21.46 million shares representing 4.6663 and valued at over $$43.79 million, while D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. holds 2.5067 of the shares totaling 11.53 million with a market value of $$23.52 million.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Next Alt S.a.r.l., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Next Alt S.a.r.l. sold 805,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 ’24 at a price of $24.50 per share for a total of $19.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.85 million shares.

