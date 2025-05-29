New Big Money Means Aramark (ARMK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is 7.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.92 and a high of $42.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARMK stock was last observed hovering at around $39.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $40.10, the stock is 5.80% and 14.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 7.85% off its SMA200. ARMK registered 26.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.147 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.18045.

The stock witnessed a 21.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.15%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Aramark (ARMK) has around 266680 employees, a market worth around $10.51B and $17.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.86 and Fwd P/E is 17.61. Profit margin for the company is 1.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.02% and -5.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.71%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.84% this year

510.0 institutions hold shares in Aramark (ARMK), with institutional investors hold 102.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 262.78M, and float is at 260.32M with Short Float at 4.25%. Institutions hold 101.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.35 million shares valued at $$862.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6251 of the ARMK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 22.4 million shares valued at $$761.94 million to account for 8.5033 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 22.15 million shares representing 8.4103 and valued at over $$753.55 million, while FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 6.4274 of the shares totaling 16.93 million with a market value of $$575.93 million.

Aramark (ARMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harrington Lauren A, the company’s SVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Harrington Lauren A sold 7,909 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 ’24 at a price of $42.17 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89447.0 shares.