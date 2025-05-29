New Big Money Means AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) is -5.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $12.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVDX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $9.79, the stock is 4.54% and 14.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 8.23% off its SMA200. AVDX registered -10.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.5765 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.0457.

The stock witnessed a 23.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.94%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.15% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $441.28M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1179.52 and Fwd P/E is 29.87. Profit margin for the company is 0.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.22% and -24.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.25%).

with sales reaching $110.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.21% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

289.0 institutions hold shares in AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX), with institutional investors hold 92.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.20M, and float is at 162.91M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 78.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.97 million shares valued at $$204.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.195 of the AVDX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.99 million shares valued at $$156.67 million to account for 6.2748 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 10.88 million shares representing 5.2537 and valued at over $$131.17 million, while BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC holds 4.4149 of the shares totaling 9.14 million with a market value of $$110.23 million.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilhite Joel, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Wilhite Joel sold 20,914 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $9.74 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Stahl Ryan (See Remarks) sold a total of 8,999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $9.74 per share for $87618.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the AVDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Praeger Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 40,005 shares at an average price of $9.74 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 11,037,830 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX).