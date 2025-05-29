New Big Money Means Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) is -9.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.32 and a high of $30.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $25.10, the stock is -1.43% and -1.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -6.98% off its SMA200. BRX registered 14.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.4414 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.9834.

The stock witnessed a -3.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.39%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has around 454 employees, a market worth around $7.68B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.95 and Fwd P/E is 26.15. Profit margin for the company is 24.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.73% and -18.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.89%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.37% this year

626.0 institutions hold shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX), with institutional investors hold 101.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.06M, and float is at 303.53M with Short Float at 3.88%. Institutions hold 100.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 45.62 million shares valued at $$1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.097 of the BRX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 36.54 million shares valued at $$843.76 million to account for 12.0923 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 15.23 million shares representing 5.0385 and valued at over $$351.57 million, while FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC holds 4.4545 of the shares totaling 13.46 million with a market value of $$310.82 million.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bowerman Julie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bowerman Julie sold 13,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 ’25 at a price of $27.49 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17868.0 shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 ’25 that SIEGEL STEVEN F (See remarks) sold a total of 14,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 ’25 and was made at $27.55 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the BRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27 ’25, SIEGEL STEVEN F (See remarks) disposed off 10,460 shares at an average price of $27.60 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 327,657 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX).