New Big Money Means Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) is 91.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.51 and a high of $129.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEU stock was last observed hovering at around $127.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $127.74, the stock is 39.12% and 66.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 74.38% off its SMA200. LEU registered 178.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 59.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.616 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.2548.

The stock witnessed a 81.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.62%, and is 34.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $471.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.03 and Fwd P/E is 35.52. Profit margin for the company is 22.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 281.20% and -1.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.86%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year

327.0 institutions hold shares in Centrus Energy Corp (LEU), with institutional investors hold 81.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.32M, and float is at 15.62M with Short Float at 17.71%. Institutions hold 77.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 1.04 million shares valued at $$44.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.4437 of the LEU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with 1.02 million shares valued at $$43.5 million to account for 6.2872 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 0.86 million shares representing 5.3041 and valued at over $$36.7 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.3886 of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $$30.37 million.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donelson John M A, the company’s SVP, Sales & Chief Mktg Off. SEC filings show that Donelson John M A sold 3,732 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $96.31 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Centrus Energy Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 ’25 that CUTLIP LARRY B (SVP, FIELD OPERATIONS) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 ’25 and was made at $120.31 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9402.0 shares of the LEU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13 ’24, CUTLIP LARRY B (SVP, FIELD OPERATIONS) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $37.64 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 13,402 shares of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU).