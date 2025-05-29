New Big Money Means Dynatrace Inc (DT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) is -1.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.30 and a high of $63.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $54.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62%.

Currently trading at $53.62, the stock is 5.27% and 11.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 2.17% off its SMA200. DT registered 12.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.0144 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.4796.

The stock witnessed a 15.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.79%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $16.07B and $1.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.61 and Fwd P/E is 29.77. Profit margin for the company is 28.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.44% and -14.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.03%).

with sales reaching $467.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.99% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.35% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.12% in year-over-year returns.

897.0 institutions hold shares in Dynatrace Inc (DT), with institutional investors hold 101.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 299.81M, and float is at 295.55M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 101.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.19 million shares valued at $$1.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4799 of the DT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 27.56 million shares valued at $$1.23 billion to account for 9.2686 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 17.75 million shares representing 5.9677 and valued at over $$793.93 million, while BROWN ADVISORY INC holds 4.5273 of the shares totaling 13.46 million with a market value of $$602.31 million.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCONNELL RICK M, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MCCONNELL RICK M sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $53.10 per share for a total of $2.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Zugelder Dan (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 6,793 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 177,384 shares of Dynatrace Inc (DT).