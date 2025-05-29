New Big Money Means Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) is 2.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $357.45 and a high of $567.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELV stock was last observed hovering at around $375.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.97%.

Currently trading at $377.95, the stock is -5.40% and -9.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -13.02% off its SMA200. ELV registered -30.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $417.4816 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $434.51334.

The stock witnessed a -8.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.12%, and is -8.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has around 104200 employees, a market worth around $85.39B and $183.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.75 and Fwd P/E is 9.63. Profit margin for the company is 3.23%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.74% and -33.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.38%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.45% this year

2248.0 institutions hold shares in Elevance Health Inc (ELV), with institutional investors hold 93.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 225.64M, and float is at 225.55M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 93.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.21 million shares valued at $$11.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.133 of the ELV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 20.7 million shares valued at $$11.22 billion to account for 8.9168 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 11.65 million shares representing 5.0157 and valued at over $$6.31 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.5471 of the shares totaling 10.56 million with a market value of $$5.72 billion.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kaye Mark, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Kaye Mark sold 4,588 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 ’25 at a price of $424.82 per share for a total of $1.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18977.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, Penczek Ronald W (CAO & Controller) disposed off 443 shares at an average price of $415.13 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 1,847 shares of Elevance Health Inc (ELV).