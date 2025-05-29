rts logo

New Big Money Means Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) is -3.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.06 and a high of $134.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $120.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23%.

Currently trading at $119.74, the stock is 3.99% and 9.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 3.85% off its SMA200. EMR registered 6.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.1478 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.3048.

The stock witnessed a 14.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.10%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) has around 73000 employees, a market worth around $67.35B and $17.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.58 and Fwd P/E is 18.54. Profit margin for the company is 13.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.96% and -11.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.58%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.85% this year

2605.0 institutions hold shares in Emerson Electric Co (EMR), with institutional investors hold 82.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 562.50M, and float is at 560.84M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 82.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 52.57 million shares valued at $$5.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1914 of the EMR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 35.34 million shares valued at $$3.89 billion to account for 6.1796 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 24.3 million shares representing 4.2494 and valued at over $$2.68 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 3.4405 of the shares totaling 19.68 million with a market value of $$2.17 billion.

Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Train Michael H., the company’s SVP & Chief Sustain Officer. SEC filings show that Train Michael H. sold 28,305 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $119.44 per share for a total of $3.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca (President & CEO) disposed off 16,698 shares at an average price of $113.33 for $1.89 million. The insider now directly holds 164,957 shares of Emerson Electric Co (EMR).

