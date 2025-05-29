rts logo

New Big Money Means Flowserve Corp (FLS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) is -12.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.34 and a high of $65.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLS stock was last observed hovering at around $50.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $50.50, the stock is 2.55% and 7.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -5.22% off its SMA200. FLS registered 3.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.1206 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.28325.

The stock witnessed a 13.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.45%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Flowserve Corp (FLS) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $6.60B and $4.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.68 and Fwd P/E is 13.97. Profit margin for the company is 6.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.24% and -22.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.67%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.98% this year

658.0 institutions hold shares in Flowserve Corp (FLS), with institutional investors hold 98.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.18M, and float is at 129.94M with Short Float at 2.59%. Institutions hold 98.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 15.78 million shares valued at $$759.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9862 of the FLS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.4 million shares valued at $$644.56 million to account for 10.1783 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 10.76 million shares representing 8.1725 and valued at over $$517.54 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 4.9735 of the shares totaling 6.55 million with a market value of $$314.96 million.

