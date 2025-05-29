New Big Money Means GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) is -8.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.65 and a high of $94.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEHC stock was last observed hovering at around $71.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $71.15, the stock is 0.47% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -13.48% off its SMA200. GEHC registered -10.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.8588 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.23418.

The stock witnessed a 4.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.56%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $32.58B and $19.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.96 and Fwd P/E is 15.48. Profit margin for the company is 11.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.42% and -24.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.43%).

with sales reaching $4.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.08% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.13% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

1807.0 institutions hold shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC), with institutional investors hold 87.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 457.84M, and float is at 456.47M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 86.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with over 54.15 million shares valued at $$4.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8483 of the GEHC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 48.99 million shares valued at $$3.82 billion to account for 10.7202 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 33.87 million shares representing 7.4124 and valued at over $$2.64 billion, while GENERAL ELECTRIC CO holds 6.6808 of the shares totaling 30.53 million with a market value of $$2.38 billion.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newcomb George A., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Newcomb George A. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 ’25 at a price of $92.54 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7462.0 shares.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 ’24 that Rott Roland (CEO, Imaging) sold a total of 3,577 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 ’24 and was made at $86.48 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24298.0 shares of the GEHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06 ’24, Roland Rott (Officer) Proposed Sale 3,577 shares at an average price of $86.48 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC).