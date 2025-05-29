New Big Money Means Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) is 72.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.98 and a high of $25.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $22.72, the stock is 4.18% and 3.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 29.95% off its SMA200. GFI registered 43.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.0424 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.4843.

The stock witnessed a 1.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.83%, and is 3.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has around 6560 employees, a market worth around $20.33B and $5.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.73 and Fwd P/E is 7.39. Profit margin for the company is 23.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.04% and -10.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.71%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 89.67% this year

395.0 institutions hold shares in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI), with institutional investors hold 19.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 895.02M, and float is at 895.02M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 19.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 46.96 million shares valued at $$699.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.2481 of the GFI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 13.31 million shares valued at $$198.36 million to account for 1.4879 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC which holds 12.86 million shares representing 1.4377 and valued at over $$191.67 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 0.6593 of the shares totaling 5.9 million with a market value of $$87.97 million.