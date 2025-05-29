New Big Money Means International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -12.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.81 and a high of $24.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $15.45, the stock is -5.48% and -4.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -16.95% off its SMA200. IGT registered -21.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.2356 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.60435.

The stock witnessed a -5.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.80%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 11019 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.74 and Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is 10.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.88% and -35.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.08%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.72% this year

315.0 institutions hold shares in International Game Technology PLC (IGT), with institutional investors hold 90.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 202.00M, and float is at 111.07M with Short Float at 4.97%. Institutions hold 50.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with over 8.18 million shares valued at $$167.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.0699 of the IGT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with 7.74 million shares valued at $$158.43 million to account for 3.8525 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP which holds 7.13 million shares representing 3.5496 and valued at over $$145.98 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 3.19 of the shares totaling 6.41 million with a market value of $$131.19 million.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17 ’24, Gunn Scott David (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,500 shares at an average price of $21.83 for $54575.0. The insider now directly holds shares of International Game Technology PLC (IGT).