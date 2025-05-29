New Big Money Means McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) is -6.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.88 and a high of $86.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKC stock was last observed hovering at around $71.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $71.38, the stock is -3.98% and -6.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -8.83% off its SMA200. MKC registered -1.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.4116 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.29055.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.95%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) has around 14100 employees, a market worth around $19.14B and $6.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.50 and Fwd P/E is 21.51. Profit margin for the company is 11.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.72% and -17.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.28% this year

1398.0 institutions hold shares in McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC), with institutional investors hold 90.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.68M, and float is at 252.16M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 90.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 31.22 million shares valued at $$2.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6231 of the MKC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.39 million shares valued at $$1.38 billion to account for 7.2198 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO which holds 16.72 million shares representing 6.2232 and valued at over $$1.19 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.2871 of the shares totaling 14.2 million with a market value of $$1.01 billion.

McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jenkins Katherine, the company’s Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Jenkins Katherine sold 7,642 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $76.38 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

McCormick & Co., Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 ’25 that Repas Gregory (V.P. & Controller) sold a total of 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 ’25 and was made at $81.42 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2266.0 shares of the MKC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02 ’25, Kurzius Lawrence Erik (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $81.81 for $4.09 million. The insider now directly holds 247,437 shares of McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC).