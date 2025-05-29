New Big Money Means Paccar Inc (PCAR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is -9.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.65 and a high of $115.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $94.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92%.

Currently trading at $94.05, the stock is 0.97% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -6.81% off its SMA200. PCAR registered -11.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.2328 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.27515.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.30%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Paccar Inc (PCAR) has around 30100 employees, a market worth around $49.37B and $32.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.27 and Fwd P/E is 13.91. Profit margin for the company is 10.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.11% and -18.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.31%).

with sales reaching $7.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.72% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.01% in year-over-year returns.

1419.0 institutions hold shares in Paccar Inc (PCAR), with institutional investors hold 75.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 524.96M, and float is at 515.15M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 74.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 61.89 million shares valued at $$6.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7809 of the PCAR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 35.88 million shares valued at $$3.69 billion to account for 6.8311 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 22.35 million shares representing 4.2552 and valued at over $$2.3 billion, while FMR LLC holds 2.4061 of the shares totaling 12.64 million with a market value of $$1.3 billion.

Paccar Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Breber Pierre R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Breber Pierre R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $89.78 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13015.0 shares.

Paccar Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 ’25 that WALTON MICHAEL K (VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 ’25 and was made at $106.13 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 951.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19 ’25, WALTON MICHAEL K (Officer) Proposed Sale 6,000 shares at an average price of $106.13 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Paccar Inc (PCAR).