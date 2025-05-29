rts logo

New Big Money Means Paccar Inc (PCAR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is -9.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.65 and a high of $115.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $94.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92%.

Currently trading at $94.05, the stock is 0.97% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -6.81% off its SMA200. PCAR registered -11.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.2328 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.27515.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.30%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Paccar Inc (PCAR) has around 30100 employees, a market worth around $49.37B and $32.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.27 and Fwd P/E is 13.91. Profit margin for the company is 10.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.11% and -18.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.31%).

with sales reaching $7.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.72% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.01% in year-over-year returns.

1419.0 institutions hold shares in Paccar Inc (PCAR), with institutional investors hold 75.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 524.96M, and float is at 515.15M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 74.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 61.89 million shares valued at $$6.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7809 of the PCAR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 35.88 million shares valued at $$3.69 billion to account for 6.8311 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 22.35 million shares representing 4.2552 and valued at over $$2.3 billion, while FMR LLC holds 2.4061 of the shares totaling 12.64 million with a market value of $$1.3 billion.

Paccar Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Breber Pierre R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Breber Pierre R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $89.78 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13015.0 shares.

Paccar Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 ’25 that WALTON MICHAEL K (VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 ’25 and was made at $106.13 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 951.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19 ’25, WALTON MICHAEL K (Officer) Proposed Sale 6,000 shares at an average price of $106.13 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Paccar Inc (PCAR).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.