New Big Money Means Phillips 66 (PSX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is -1.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.01 and a high of $150.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSX stock was last observed hovering at around $114.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.56%.

Currently trading at $112.77, the stock is -1.09% and 0.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -8.44% off its SMA200. PSX registered -20.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $111.8508 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.17.

The stock witnessed a 6.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.10%, and is -6.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $45.95B and $137.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.72 and Fwd P/E is 10.92. Profit margin for the company is 1.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.91% and -24.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.09% this year

2190.0 institutions hold shares in Phillips 66 (PSX), with institutional investors hold 76.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 407.58M, and float is at 406.27M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 76.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 40.98 million shares valued at $$5.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6905 of the PSX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 30.84 million shares valued at $$4.35 billion to account for 7.2934 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 28.68 million shares representing 6.7814 and valued at over $$4.05 billion, while WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN holds 3.9304 of the shares totaling 16.62 million with a market value of $$2.35 billion.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pease Robert W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pease Robert W bought 439 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $113.85 per share for a total of $49980.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4091.0 shares.

Phillips 66 disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 ’24 that Mitchell Kevin J (Exec. VP and CFO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 ’24 and was made at $139.01 per share for $4.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81937.0 shares of the PSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15 ’24, Mitchell Kevin J (Officer) Proposed Sale 30,000 shares at an average price of $139.01 for $4.17 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Phillips 66 (PSX).

