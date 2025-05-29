New Big Money Means Porch Group Inc (PRCH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) is 100.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $9.84, the stock is 6.13% and 33.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 124.12% off its SMA200. PRCH registered 323.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 176.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.3726 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.390525.

The stock witnessed a 69.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.09%, and is -2.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 12.40% over the month.

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) has around 733 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $427.15M in sales. Fwd P/E is 115.76. Profit margin for the company is -2.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 837.14% and -19.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

with sales reaching $98.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.29% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.31% in year-over-year returns.

189.0 institutions hold shares in Porch Group Inc (PRCH), with institutional investors hold 73.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.14M, and float is at 61.17M with Short Float at 17.52%. Institutions hold 60.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 9.89 million shares valued at $$14.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9701 of the PRCH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.98 million shares valued at $$7.52 million to account for 5.0229 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 4.34 million shares representing 4.3771 and valued at over $$6.56 million, while FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. holds 3.4992 of the shares totaling 3.47 million with a market value of $$5.24 million.

Porch Group Inc (PRCH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neagle Matthew, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Neagle Matthew sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $10.53 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.14 million shares.

Porch Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that Neagle Matthew (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $10.23 per share for $2.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.2 million shares of the PRCH stock.

