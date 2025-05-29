New Big Money Means Taoping Inc (TAOP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ: TAOP) is -35.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $0.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAOP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is 11.40% and 11.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -27.97% off its SMA200. TAOP registered -63.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.274208 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.073885.

The stock witnessed a 19.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.52%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 17.94% over the month.

Taoping Inc (TAOP) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $3.63M and $36.67M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.96%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.99% and -72.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

8.0 institutions hold shares in Taoping Inc (TAOP), with institutional investors hold 0.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.38M, and float is at 11.85M with Short Float at 31.16%. Institutions hold 0.36% of the Float.