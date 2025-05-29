New Big Money Means Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is 27.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.25 and a high of $68.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $68.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $68.11, the stock is 5.31% and 10.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 15.84% off its SMA200. TD registered 23.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.8272 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.7945.

The stock witnessed a 8.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.03%, and is 5.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 0.98% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.96 and Fwd P/E is 10.99. Profit margin for the company is 12.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.90% and -0.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.33% this year

988.0 institutions hold shares in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), with institutional investors hold 56.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 3.13%. Institutions hold 56.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with over 142.42 million shares valued at $$7.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2546 of the TD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with 85.56 million shares valued at $$4.74 billion to account for 6.7613 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 71.41 million shares representing 5.6434 and valued at over $$3.92 billion, while CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. holds 3.9793 of the shares totaling 50.35 million with a market value of $$2.77 billion.