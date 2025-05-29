New Big Money Means Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) is 36.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.86 and a high of $75.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URBN stock was last observed hovering at around $75.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52%.

Currently trading at $74.74, the stock is 24.52% and 38.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 56.26% off its SMA200. URBN registered 85.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.9434 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.82675.

The stock witnessed a 41.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.22%, and is 21.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $6.70B and $5.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.66 and Fwd P/E is 13.59. Profit margin for the company is 7.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.72% and -1.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.44%).

with sales reaching $1.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.53% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.31% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.20% in year-over-year returns.

473.0 institutions hold shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN), with institutional investors hold 109.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.61M, and float is at 56.23M with Short Float at 14.35%. Institutions hold 74.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 9.72 million shares valued at $$399.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.448 of the URBN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.95 million shares valued at $$326.51 million to account for 8.5462 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 6.06 million shares representing 6.512 and valued at over $$248.81 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.9743 of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $$113.64 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Marein-Efron Melanie (Officer) Proposed Sale 20,000 shares at an average price of $73.36 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN).