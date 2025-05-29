New Big Money Means UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) is -61.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.42 and a high of $20.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The URGN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is -52.52% and -58.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -64.47% off its SMA200. URGN registered -68.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.8328 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.399175.

The stock witnessed a -64.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.73%, and is -46.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 15.44% over the month.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) has around 235 employees, a market worth around $186.73M and $91.87M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -150.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.42% and -80.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-176.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.06% this year

191.0 institutions hold shares in UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN), with institutional investors hold 107.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.10M, and float is at 38.89M with Short Float at 14.37%. Institutions hold 98.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with over 3.56 million shares valued at $$59.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.661 of the URGN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with 3.3 million shares valued at $$55.37 million to account for 8.9621 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. which holds 3.08 million shares representing 8.3739 and valued at over $$51.74 million, while GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC holds 7.8927 of the shares totaling 2.91 million with a market value of $$48.77 million.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenberg Mark, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Schoenberg Mark sold 4,551 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 ’25 at a price of $11.14 per share for a total of $50698.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

UroGen Pharma Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 ’25 that Smith Jason Drew (General Counsel) sold a total of 7,379 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 ’25 and was made at $11.14 per share for $82202.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26468.0 shares of the URGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09 ’24, Schoenberg Mark (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 859 shares at an average price of $13.08 for $11236.0. The insider now directly holds 145,091 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN).