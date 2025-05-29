New Big Money Means Verastem Inc (VSTM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) is 47.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91%.

Currently trading at $7.61, the stock is 1.87% and 14.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -10.68% at the moment leaves the stock 55.82% off its SMA200. VSTM registered -37.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.6336 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8837.

The stock witnessed a 8.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.67%, and is -5.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.08% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $418.17M and $10.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1488.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.38% and -16.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-360.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.26% this year

133.0 institutions hold shares in Verastem Inc (VSTM), with institutional investors hold 79.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.49M, and float is at 48.55M with Short Float at 27.36%. Institutions hold 78.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF INC/IL with over 1.69 million shares valued at $$5.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.2739 of the VSTM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 1.66 million shares valued at $$4.95 million to account for 6.1848 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 1.62 million shares representing 6.0393 and valued at over $$4.83 million, while VIVO CAPITAL, LLC holds 5.7275 of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $$4.58 million.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Calkins Daniel, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Calkins Daniel sold 11,143 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $8.13 per share for a total of $90593.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Verastem Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Paterson Dan (President and CEO) sold a total of 58,677 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $8.13 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the VSTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Daniel Calkins (Officer) Proposed Sale 11,143 shares at an average price of $8.10 for $90293.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Verastem Inc (VSTM).