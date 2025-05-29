New Big Money Means YPF ADR (YPF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) is -13.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.18 and a high of $47.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $36.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $36.96, the stock is 9.50% and 10.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 13.52% off its SMA200. YPF registered 73.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.3624 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.5592.

The stock witnessed a 17.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.59%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.46% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.58 and Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is 8.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.43% and -22.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.53%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.86% this year

217.0 institutions hold shares in YPF ADR (YPF), with institutional investors hold 40.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 393.26M, and float is at 393.12M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 40.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TT INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with over 5.98 million shares valued at $$120.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.5444 of the YPF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with 5.55 million shares valued at $$111.73 million to account for 1.4341 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 3.52 million shares representing 0.8944 and valued at over $$70.78 million, while CITIGROUP INC holds 0.8081 of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $$62.96 million.