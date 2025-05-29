New Big Money Means Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is -9.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.50 and a high of $53.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YUMC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $43.48, the stock is -1.26% and -6.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -3.22% off its SMA200. YUMC registered 22.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.6086 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.92595.

The stock witnessed a -6.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.25%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has around 350000 employees, a market worth around $16.23B and $11.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.21 and Fwd P/E is 15.06. Profit margin for the company is 8.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.56% and -19.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.04%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.61% this year

1143.0 institutions hold shares in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC), with institutional investors hold 93.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 375.00M, and float is at 360.00M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 92.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with over 19.62 million shares valued at $$605.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.0435 of the YUMC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.37 million shares valued at $$535.79 million to account for 4.4661 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 15.39 million shares representing 3.9564 and valued at over $$474.64 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 3.8933 of the shares totaling 15.14 million with a market value of $$467.07 million.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zhang Leila, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Zhang Leila sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 ’25 at a price of $50.59 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52075.0 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 ’25 that Wat Joey (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 37,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 ’25 and was made at $49.71 per share for $1.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the YUMC stock.

