NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is -6.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.72 and a high of $86.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $68.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83%.

Currently trading at $67.21, the stock is -3.43% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.81 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -9.58% off its SMA200. NEE registered -10.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.7288 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.32885.

The stock witnessed a 1.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.35%, and is -9.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has around 16800 employees, a market worth around $138.36B and $24.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.13 and Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is 22.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.90% and -21.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.25%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.02% this year

3456.0 institutions hold shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), with institutional investors hold 83.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 2.06B with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 83.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 200.91 million shares valued at $$14.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7887 of the NEE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 150.31 million shares valued at $$10.64 billion to account for 7.3232 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 106.51 million shares representing 5.1893 and valued at over $$7.54 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 4.1097 of the shares totaling 84.35 million with a market value of $$5.97 billion.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sieving Charles E, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal. SEC filings show that Sieving Charles E sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Sieving Charles E (EVP, Chief Legal) disposed off 23,684 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 196,817 shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE).