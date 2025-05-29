rts logo

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is -6.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.72 and a high of $86.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $68.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83%.

Currently trading at $67.21, the stock is -3.43% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.81 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -9.58% off its SMA200. NEE registered -10.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.7288 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.32885.

The stock witnessed a 1.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.35%, and is -9.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has around 16800 employees, a market worth around $138.36B and $24.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.13 and Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is 22.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.90% and -21.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.25%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.02% this year

3456.0 institutions hold shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), with institutional investors hold 83.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 2.06B with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 83.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 200.91 million shares valued at $$14.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7887 of the NEE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 150.31 million shares valued at $$10.64 billion to account for 7.3232 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 106.51 million shares representing 5.1893 and valued at over $$7.54 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 4.1097 of the shares totaling 84.35 million with a market value of $$5.97 billion.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sieving Charles E, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal. SEC filings show that Sieving Charles E sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Sieving Charles E (EVP, Chief Legal) disposed off 23,684 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 196,817 shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.