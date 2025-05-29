NiSource Inc (NI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

NiSource Inc (NYSE: NI) is 5.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.60 and a high of $41.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NI stock was last observed hovering at around $39.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $38.75, the stock is -0.81% and -0.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 5.26% off its SMA200. NI registered 38.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.1294 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.81495.

The stock witnessed a -2.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.10%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

NiSource Inc (NI) has around 7746 employees, a market worth around $18.24B and $5.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.88 and Fwd P/E is 19.28. Profit margin for the company is 14.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.40% and -6.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.99%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.91% this year

1097.0 institutions hold shares in NiSource Inc (NI), with institutional investors hold 97.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 470.62M, and float is at 469.29M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 97.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 55.64 million shares valued at $$1.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.4062 of the NI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 42.9 million shares valued at $$1.24 billion to account for 9.5648 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 21.44 million shares representing 4.7812 and valued at over $$617.8 million, while DEUTSCHE BANK AG holds 4.0028 of the shares totaling 17.95 million with a market value of $$517.21 million.

NiSource Inc (NI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yates Lloyd M, the company’s Director and President & CEO. SEC filings show that Yates Lloyd M sold 16,127 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $38.93 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Jesanis Michael E (Director) disposed off 6,178 shares at an average price of $37.81 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 18,541 shares of NiSource Inc (NI).