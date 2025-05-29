NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) is 72.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.11 and a high of $161.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRG stock was last observed hovering at around $156.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85%.

Currently trading at $156.06, the stock is 11.08% and 35.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 58.15% off its SMA200. NRG registered 92.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.8768 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.68135.

The stock witnessed a 42.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.70%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.04% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) has around 15637 employees, a market worth around $30.51B and $29.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.58 and Fwd P/E is 18.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.44%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.68% and -3.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

with sales reaching $6.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.38% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.25% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.99% in year-over-year returns.

1201.0 institutions hold shares in NRG Energy Inc (NRG), with institutional investors hold 100.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.46M, and float is at 191.99M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 97.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 27.36 million shares valued at $$2.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.1546 of the NRG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.35 million shares valued at $$1.51 billion to account for 9.3039 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC which holds 11.93 million shares representing 5.7376 and valued at over $$929.2 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.0499 of the shares totaling 10.5 million with a market value of $$817.83 million.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chung Bruce, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Chung Bruce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 ’25 at a price of $97.63 per share for a total of $1.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69454.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02 ’25, Gaudette Robert J (Exec VP, NRG Business) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $91.41 for $5.48 million. The insider now directly holds 64,448 shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG).